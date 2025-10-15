Hastings Borough Council launches call for partners to revive iconic St Mary in the Castle

Hastings Borough Council has confirmed plans to launch a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) process in November 2025 to identify a new partner, operator, or consortium to take forward the revitalisation of St Mary in the Castle — one of the town’s most significant cultural and heritage landmarks.

The announcement comes as part of Hastings’ wider regeneration programme, supported by major investment through the Town Deal, Levelling Up Partnership, and the Government’s Pride in Place (Plan for Neighbourhoods) initiative. Together, these programmes are delivering landmark projects such as the £3 million transformation of Hastings Castle and the new West Hill Café & Interpretation Centre, the Town Living housing scheme, and the major public realm greening project for the town centre.

Councillor Julia Hilton Deputy Leader of the Council, Shaping Places and Local Government Reorganisation Portfolio Holder, said: “Hastings has always been a town that looks forward. From our historic Castle and fishing heritage to the creativity that defines our present, we’re now building a new chapter of regeneration.

“The EOI process for St Mary in the Castle is an opportunity to find a partner who shares our vision — to re-energise this incredible building, celebrate its heritage, and create an inclusive and sustainable cultural hub that supports our communities, visitors, and local economy.”

St Mary In The Castle

The EOI framework will be open to charitable, cultural, and commercial organisations and will explore a range of partnership models — from long-term leases to joint investment or development agreements. The council’s priority is to secure a financially sustainable and community-minded operator capable of restoring the venue’s role as a destination for performance, learning, and creative enterprise.

The initiative builds on Hastings’ recent success in attracting over £590 million in regeneration funding since 2003 and a renewed focus on heritage-led and community-driven regeneration.

The formal Expression of Interest process will open on 15 October 2025, with submissions due by 15 December 2025. Full details and supporting information will be available on the Council’s website - https://www.hastings.gov.uk/estates/st-mary-in-the-castle/

For further information or to register early interest, please contact: Julian Russell on 07584 102287 or email [email protected].