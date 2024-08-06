Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Borough Council has published a specialist report on the causes of a catastrophic landslide which forced two families to leave their homes.

The landslide occurred in February, with the gardens of two properties disappearing into the Old Roar Gill nature reserve.

The report, produced on behalf of the council’s insurance company, is highly technical in nature, discussing the topography, geology and hydrogeology of the affected area in some detail.

Diales, the specialist consultants who produced the report, conclude a “combination of factors” likely led to the landslide in February, with the geological makeup of the area, its steep slopes, water flows and the extreme levels of rainfall prior to the incident all contributing to the slip. The consultants also note how leaking pipework may have contributed to the overall problem.

An image of the landslide included in the Diales report

Diales goes on to say further investigation to better understand the ground conditions will be needed before remedial stabilisation works can take place. The consultants say this is because stabilisation works will require an “accurate ground model for the area” to be effective.

The further investigation recommended by Diales includes a groundwater monitoring regime, which the consultants say will need to be established for a minimum of six months to a year. The council says this work has not yet begun.

But the consultants also warn that further land movement could occur if stabilisation works don’t take place.

For its part, the council says it is waiting for its consultants to come back with a quote for further survey works, saying this will determine its next steps.

Publication of the report was discussed by cabinet members on Monday (August 5) as part of a verbal update on work to establish the council’s new land stability team, which was granted funding in June.

Stephen Dodson, the council’s head of strategic programmes, said: “The recommendations from that report is that we commission a survey to look into the recommendations that the council was asked to do.

“This is a very complex site, a very difficult site. We are speaking with the people who normally do the council’s cliff management works. They are in the process of trying to get the costings and the understanding of what will be required to carry out that work. They were hoping to get that to me by the end of this week, however because of the complexity it may be a few days after that.”

He added: “These are really complicated; they are not quick wins and I wouldn’t want anybody to think that we are taking an action here which will be a quick resolution.”

The report has been published in full on the council’s website. It is accompanied by commentary from the council and an FAQ answering queries from residents. Alongside this, the council has also published a residents’ toolkit, setting out how homeowners can lower the risks of landslides and what to do when one occurs.