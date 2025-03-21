Hastings council's Cabinet to discuss Anti-Social Behaviour Public Space Protection Order

Hastings Borough Council’s Cabinet will discuss starting consultation on renewing the Anti-Social Behaviour Public Space Protection Order (ASB PSPO) at their meeting on Monday 31 March.

The report recommends that the council consults on renewing the ASB PSPO for another three years and two changes to the current provisions in the ASB PSPO. The changes are:

adding Falaise Gardens and the Bowling Green; Linton Gardens; and an area east of Queens Road including the Wallinger Walk closed graveyard towards Hastings Castle to the alcohol confiscation prohibition area; and

adding a ban on sleeping in vehicles borough-wide.

The additions to the alcohol confiscation prohibition area are to address some anti-social behaviour issues often taking place in those areas. The ban on sleeping in vehicles is proposed after complaints and issues around caravans and other vehicles being used to sleep in in high-profile areas across the town. The council’s enforcement and housing services would work together with anyone sleeping in vehicles to address any housing issues and provide support in the first instance before formal enforcement action is taken. This would not give the police or council the ability to automatically move on vehicles as this is addressed using other powers.

Hastings Borough Council logo

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “The ASB PSPO is an important tool that can be used by the council’s wardens service and the local police to prevent anti-social behaviour across the town. Since it was introduced in 2017, we have seen a decrease in the number of people who have been dealt with and the offences committed, so we are keen to renew the existing PSPO but we want to hear feedback from anyone who has comments or thoughts on the proposals.

“We want to know what people think about introducing a ban on people sleeping in vehicles, and on extending the alcohol confiscation prohibition area so please read the consultation documents and have your say.”

Councillors will also be discussing updates to the Museum policies and the Museum Committee meeting minutes.

The meeting will start at 6pm at Muriel Matters House, with half an hour for public questions at the beginning. You can read the full reports online and you will be able to watch the livestream of the meeting at Hastings Borough Councils Council Meeting Videos.