Hastings council's Cabinet will meet in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cabinet will meet Tuesday 6 May to evaluate the Article 4 Directions and the consultation earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Immediate Article 4 Directions in two specific areas of St Leonards were agreed by Cabinet on 28 January. After these directions were put in place, the council consulted on them before final confirmation.

Article 4 Directions mean that any building work in these two areas that might increase the risk of land movement must go through the full planning process. This replaces the current system where some building work can go ahead without permission, under permitted development rights. Officers will also be able to support residents to ensure land stability issues are addressed before any work starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors will hear more in Cabinet about the public comments received. The report recommends that the immediate Article 4 Directions are confirmed by Cabinet.

Hastings Borough Council logo

Cllr Mark Etherington, lead councillor for planning, said: “These directions are an important tool for the council in addressing land stability issues in our town. These specific areas in St Leonards have suffered from multiple landslides, and these directions give us enforcement powers to control any building in these areas that may further affect land stability. I’m pleased that local residents have shared their views with us. The responses we received were valuable, and helped us in carefully considering the Article 4 Directions process.”

The meeting will start at 6pm on Tuesday 6 May with half an hour for public questions to cabinet members. You can watch the meeting online or attend in person. You can read the full report online at https://hastings.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=130&MId=5329