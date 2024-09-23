Hastings joins UK100 network

By Hastings Council
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 08:38 BST
Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council, has signed the UK100 pledge for Hastings to join the UK100 network of councils.

The pledge commits the council to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and working with residents and businesses to bring down their emissions as soon as possible.

Hastings was one of the first councils to declare a climate emergency in 2019.

Cllr Hilton said: “Joining this network of councils across the country is part of our work to make sure that climate change is part of every decision made by the council.

Cllr Julia Hilton signing the UK100 network pledgeCllr Julia Hilton signing the UK100 network pledge
"By joining together with other councils, we will have more lobbying power to ask for funding and support from the new government.

"We are committed to doing all we can to reduce our emissions and using our convening power to work with other key stakeholders, residents and businesses to create a joint plan to achieve our very ambitious and challenging goal of together becoming a town with net zero carbon emissions by 2030.”

Membership gives councils access to members-only research and training sessions to help reach net zero.

You can find out more about UK 100 on their website at https://www.uk100.org/.

