Hastings councillors suspended the store's alcohol licence

Store’s alcohol licence suspended

Councillors have suspended the licence of a Hastings convenience store, which allegedly sold alcohol to children.

On Tuesday, July 30, a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel held a hearing to review the premises licence of a convenience store at 7-8 Harold Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing had been called in response to an application from East Sussex Trading Standards, which alleged the store has been involved in the sale of alcohol to those under the age of 18.

In their application, trading standards officers said two 14-year-old girls had allegedly been able to purchase three bottles of vodka from the store on the 4th November 2023. One of these girls later became ill and was admitted to hospital, the application said.

Trading standards officers said they visited the store to investigate later the same month, but CCTV footage from the day of the alleged sales had expired by the time of the visit.

Councillors also heard how trading standards officers had conducted a ‘test sale’ by an underage volunteer in April. Officers said this volunteer, aged 14, was sold a can of lager by a woman who was not an employee of the store and had not been authorised to sell alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trading standards application was supported by a statement from East Sussex County Council’s public health department, which called on the council to consider revoking the store’s licence or placing ‘strong restrictions’ on it.

The calls to revoke the licence were not shared by trading standards, however. Speaking at the hearing, Paul Davison, East Sussex Trading Standards’ enforcement and investigations manager, suggested stronger conditions may be ‘the best way forward’.

Mr Davison said: “I appreciate the sanctions which could be applied and that they do include revocation. But I am also mindful of the heavy footfall… [and] the location of the store and for that reason I believe an adjustment to the licence conditions is the best way forward… rather than revocation.

“I work closely with public health, I’ve seen their report and everything in it I agree with. But I just think that perhaps a tighter ship at the premises is the best way forward at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To this end, Mr Davison drew the panel’s attention to a number of conditions suggested as part of his organisation’s application. These included: stricter CCTV controls, including a requirement for footage to be kept for a minimum of 31 days; the operation of a Challenge 25 policy on restricted sales and a requirement for a personal licence holder to be on the premises at all times.

Hirji Shivji Hirani, the store’s owner, indicated that he would be willing to accept these conditions, saying he would follow whatever decision the panel reached.

Following discussion, the panel opted to add two further conditions. These were restrictions preventing the store from selling spirits in bottles smaller than 75cl or any beers or ciders stronger than 6.5 per cent ABV.

The panel also imposed a six-week suspension of the store’s licence, which councillors said was intended to give the business time to make the necessary changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad