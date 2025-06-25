Hastings Town Deal Programme Team hosts Open Day

Hastings Town Deal Open Day – the Town Deal programme team hosts a Summer update, showcasing designs and plans for projects across the town

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day took place at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Saturday 21 June from 9.30am to 2pm and provided residents, businesses and shopping centre visitors with updates on the £24.3m Town Deal regeneration programme currently taking place in Hastings.

The exhibition provided visual presentations for all projects including those complete and already up and running, and progress updates on ongoing projects. Representatives for each of the current projects were present to answer questions and deliver updates, including Troika, Hastings Commons, East Sussex County Council, Arup and the East Sussex College Group. There was a very positive turnout with more than 44,000 people visiting the shopping centre throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hastings Town Centre Public Realm and Green Connections design consultant, Arup, showcased the latest designs for the town centre which retains the two-way bus and taxi route on Havelock Road and Harold Place but with reduced carriageway width to expand the public realm space. Segregated cycle routes on Harold Place and Robertson Street increase the focus on active travel, a key project objective. Designs for easily maintained placemaking and greening throughout the town centre were unveiled, along with ideas for sensory play areas and planting. The latest designs incorporate extensive feedback given during public consultation in January to March last year.

Image of the open day features display boards showcasing project updates on easels.

Graham Peters, Chair of the Town Deal Board, said: “I am delighted that so many people came along to the open day to hear the latest progress on Town Deal funded projects ongoing in the town, and thank you to everyone who provided valuable feedback on the day. It was great to see the latest designs for the Town Centre Public Realm and Green Connections project, plans for Hastings Castle and the West Hill Café site and an update on the Green Centre of Excellence project at the Ore Valley Campus. The Towns Fund programme continues to develop and create exciting and innovative opportunities for people in our town.”

The team also invited feedback on the recently announced investment priorities for the Plan for Neighbourhoods funding. The funding was announced by the government in March this year, up to £20m has been awarded to Hastings across a ten-year programme. The Hastings Board have now recruited a new chair, Kevin Boorman, and further engagement will follow to help shape the programme’s Investment Plan in 2025.

Cllr Julia Hilton, Deputy Leader of the council and Lead Councillor for Shaping Place, said: “Thank you to everyone who engaged with the project leads, programme team and councillors on Saturday. It was great to see so many people keen to find out more about the projects, even in the heat. If you couldn’t make it on the day, the Public Realm project boards will be on display at Muriel Matters House and artwork for other projects will be published on the Town Deal blog shortly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Deal programme team are keen to hear feedback on your experience from the event. Please share your thoughts by completing this short questionnaire by 30 June 2025

Project updates will be posted on the Hastings Town Deal blog www.hastingstowndeal.co.uk and on Facebook and Instagram.