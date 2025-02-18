Hastings Town Deal West Hill Café and Castle project partner Troika Projects is formally appointed and plans for the first engagement event dates are announced

Hastings Borough Council’s project partner organisation, Troika Projects, is now formally appointed to deliver the Hastings West Hill Café and Castle Project. Troika Projects recently signed the official Grant Funding Agreement with the council, with plans underway to revitalise the café, including an interpretation centre for the castle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Troika Projects, who are a local consortium based in Hastings, will be showcasing their plans with two public engagement events next month, including a drop-in session for residents of the West Hill at the Community Centre on Thursday, 6 March 6.30 – 8.30pm and a public drop-in session at the Stade Hall on Saturday 22 March from 12-4pm.

The sessions will be a good opportunity to pose any questions around the development and talk to the team about the plans for the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal also includes a new platform lift to provide step-free access from the West Hill Lift top station to all spaces. The ambition is to transform Hastings Castle and West Hill Café site into a significant cultural destination with a focus on heritage, sustainability, and community engagement.

Graham Peters, Chair of Hastings Town Deal Board, Troika Projects and Cllr Julia Hilton, Leader of Hastings Borough Council

Cllr Julia Hilton, Leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that Troika are now formally on board and I’m looking forward to seeing their vision and plans presented at the initial public engagement events planned for March. The involvement of residents and visitors is key to this project and commitment to collaboration in the planning process is something we all agree on.”

Graham Peters, Chair of the Town Deal Board, said: “I am looking forward to seeing Troika’s exciting plans and vision develop into a reality, elevating the castle and café space into a leading destination for the town.”

Celia Farrar, Troika Projects said: "Troika Projects are pleased the funding agreement has now been confirmed and we are looking forward to being able to showcase our plans and engage with members of the community during the first events next month. Town Deal Programme. We understand the historic importance of the site to the town and internationally and we can’t wait to get going on developing our carefully thought-out plans into a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This redevelopment is poised to be a cornerstone in Hastings’ Town Fund Programme, blending history with modern amenities to create a vibrant, engaging space for all with an immersive interpretation centre that celebrates the rich history of Hastings Castle.

Up-to-date progress on the project going forward will be published on the Hastings Castle World Heritage Destination — Hastings Town Deal page.