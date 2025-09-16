Have your say on Arun council tax scheme

Your chance to have a say

Arun District Council is reviewing its Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme (LCTRS) for 2026, with the aim of providing stronger support to its most vulnerable working-age residents, and now you can have your say.

While no scheme can meet every individual need, the council said it is proposing a series of improvements designed to make the system fairer and more responsive to those facing financial hardship:

1. increase Band A support to cover 100% of the Council Tax charge, removing the current 10% contribution. (Note: This refers to the Band A award of Council Tax Reduction, not the Council Tax valuation band.)

2. reduce the minimum payment threshold from £5.00 to £1.00

3. fully disregard all Armed Forces pensions and compensation payments

4. disregard the Limited Capability for Work elements of Universal Credit

5. disregard Carer’s Allowance and the Carer’s element of Universal Credit

A public consultation is now live and will run until 12 October 2025 and feedback is welcomed from everyone. To share your views, please visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ARUNCTRFINAL/

Councillor Martin Lury, chair of the policy and finance committee and leader of Arun District Council, said: “We know that many residents are struggling with the cost of living, and this review is about making sure our support reaches those who need it most.

“These proposed changes reflect our commitment to fairness and compassion, and I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and help shape the future of this vital scheme.”