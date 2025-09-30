Have your say on Arun’s enforcement policy

Residents are invited to have their say about Arun District Council’s enforcement procedures.

The council is inviting residents, businesses, and stakeholders to take part in a public consultation about proposed updates to its Enforcement Policy.

This key document outlines how the council enforces regulations across a wide range of services, from private sector housing and building control to environmental protection. The revised policy will be presented to the Environment Committee on November 18 and feedback will help shape its final form.

The proposed updates aim to strengthen and clarify enforcement procedures. Key amendments include the inclusion of a Communities Team and Building Control; a new process for authorising prosecutions; updates to the civil penalty notice and revised procedures for serving statutory notices

Councillor Amanda Worne, chair of the environment committee, said: "The council has an important role to play in regulating a wide range of issues to keep our residents safe. Our enforcement policy sets out the approaches we will use, and how and when we may use our enforcement powers. It is important that we strike the right balance between informal and formal actions, and the views of our residents, businesses and other stakeholders ensure we get this right."

The survey runs until October 10.

You can find more information about the Enforcement Policy review on Arun’s website.