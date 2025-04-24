Have your say on Arun's services

Arun wants to hear residents' views

Arun District Council would like your help in completing an Arun district residents’ survey, so that it can evaluate how it is delivering services to residents.

The council has written to a randomly selected group of residents and asked them to complete the survey, but would like other residents to have the opportunity to have their say too.

The survey asks about the cleanliness of the district and your overall views on the services the council provides, particularly how you view the council’s performance over the last year.

It said it will be helpful if you can think about the services which the district council provides when answering the questions, rather than those provided by the county council or other public sector organisations.

Cllr Martin Lury, Leader of Arun District Council, said: “Arun District Council exists to support our residents and businesses and our visitors, so we can all enjoy this beautiful area and what it has to offer.

"The survey feedback is seen by district councillors who will use your responses to shape and improve the services we deliver and your feedback is valuable in helping us to do that.”.

Completing the survey is simple. You can visit the council’s website where you will find more information and a link to the survey www.arunresidentsurvey2025.co.uk

The online survey will close on 30 May 2025.