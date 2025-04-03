Have your say on changes to Anti-Social Behaviour Public Space Protection Order in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We want to hear your thoughts on renewing the Anti-Social Behaviour Public Space Protection Order (ASB PSPO) and making a change to the current PSPO.

The council is suggesting that the ASB PSPO is renewed for another three years and that a change is made to the current provisions. The proposal is to add Falaise Gardens and the Bowling Green; Linton Gardens; and an area east of Queens Road including the Wallinger Walk closed graveyard towards Hastings Castle to the restricted areas where drinking alcohol in a public place is banned.

The extension to the restricted areas is to address anti-social behaviour issues often taking place in those areas.

Following the discussions at Cabinet on the proposal to ban sleeping in vehicles, we have decided that as this is a complex issue it is more appropriate to consider our approach to people having to sleep in vehicles across the borough as part of the upcoming Housing Strategy consultation. This will also give key stakeholders such as those having to sleep in vehicles themselves, homelessness charities and a wide range of the public more time to respond and submit their views as part of the consultation.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “The ASB PSPO is an important tool that can be used by the council’s wardens service and the local police to prevent anti-social behaviour across the town. Since it was introduced in 2017, we have seen a decrease in the number of people who have been dealt with and the offences committed, so we are keen to renew the existing PSPO but we want to hear feedback from anyone who has comments or thoughts on the proposals.

“We want to know what people think about extending the alcohol prohibition area so please read the consultation documents and have your say.”

Find out more and have your say at Have your say on changes to Anti-Social Behaviour Public Space Protection Order