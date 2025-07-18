Have your say on draft Housing Strategy in Hastings

Making Hastings a place where everyone has a safe, settled and affordable home is one of the council’s top priorities. Part of this work is a new Housing Strategy, and we now need your comments and feedback on this to make Hastings a better place to live in.

You can read the draft Housing Strategy online, or see a printed copy at main reception of Muriel Matters House. Please read it and have your say on it. We are also holding a drop-in session at Priory Meadow on Friday 25 July, from 10am to 4pm where you can come and chat to us and give your feedback.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead councillor for housing, said: “We want to make sure that our new Housing Strategy works for everyone in our town, whether you own or rent, whether you are a landlord or a tenant. Please give us your comments on the strategy, if you want to find out more you can come along to our open session at the end of July to talk through any questions and find out more. If you can’t make the session at Priory Meadow, I will be at the Police pod in the town centre on Friday 8 August as one of my regular drop-in sessions and will be happy to talk about the strategy there.”

Frances Mapstone, Chair of the Steering Group, said: “It’s clear to everyone that we have a housing crisis in Hastings. This is why hearing from as many people as possible about the new housing strategy is so important. Through the Steering Group and several subgroups, we have benefitted from the experience, expertise, and passion of many people already - but we now want to hear what is most important to the wider community in making sure everyone in Hastings has a decent home to live in.”

The draft Housing Strategy focuses on five priorities and gives actions connected to each priority to achieve them:

Deliver the Homes we need

Prevent homelessness and end rough sleeping

Create a rented sector which works for tenants and landlords

Homes that support health, independence, and longer lives

Reduce carbon emissions from housing and future-proof homes for a changing climate.

The draft has been written following initial engagement with the Housing Strategy steering group, residents, organisations, landlords, tenants, Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council officers.

Find out more about the Draft Housing Strategy 2025-2030. Make sure you’ve had your say by 31 August.

The Hastings Housing Strategy is separate to the East Sussex Housing Partnership housing consultation which is currently underway.

The East Sussex Housing Partnership is led by the five local housing authorities in East Sussex, including Hastings, working with housing providers and partners from across health, social care, children’s services and the voluntary and community sectors. The draft Housing Partnership Strategy sets out how we will work with other housing teams and partners to achieve shared goals, get the best outcomes for people using housing services and reduce health inequalities linked to housing. You can comment on their survey at: Have your say on improving housing in East Sussex - East Sussex - Citizen Space