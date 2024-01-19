Have your say on garage site re-development proposals in Lewes and Cooksbridge
According to a statement: “We are considering using these sites to build new council housing, which is much-needed in the district. Details shared at the sessions will include the number and size of council homes being proposed at each site, parking arrangements and who would be eligible for the homes.”
There are several garage sites in Malling and Landport (Lewes) included in the scope of these events, as well as one in Cooksbridge.
Council officers will be on hand at the events to talk to residents about the initial design options, answer any questions and listen to feedback.
Comments received at the events will help shape the plans at an early stage before the formal planning application process begins.
The drop-in sessions will take place on the following dates:
Landport Estate plans - Wednesday 24 January, from 4.30pm to 6pm at the Tenant Resource Centre, 2a Horsfield Road, Lewes, BN7 2TA.
Cooksbridge plans - Tuesday 30 January from 4.30pm to 6pm at Beechwood Hall, Beechwood Lane, Cooksbridge, BN7 3QG.
Malling plans - Monday 5 February, 14.30pm to 6pm Malling Community Centre, Spences Lane, Lewes, BN7 2HQ.