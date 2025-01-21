Have your say on Hastings draft Corporate Plan 2025-30 and budget
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The draft plan focuses on the aim “to make a Hastings where residents are proud of their town and feel safe, valued and heard; where secure housing is available, affordable and energy efficient, and people can live healthy, fulfilling lives with the right skills and education to access good well-paid jobs.”
There are five priorities and associated actions to meet those priorities and the overall aim.
The Corporate Plan is being developed in the context of significant financial constraints due to the continuing high levels of need for temporary accommodation. We are determined to protect front line services and where possible invest in our priorities. As a consequence, the budget savings proposals build on those that were agreed in February 2024 focussing on transformation and shared services.
Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “We want to hear from as many people as possible, please have a look at what we are proposing, and let us know what you think. The corporate plan will take us through to 2030, giving our key priorities and vision for the future of our borough. We want to know if you think we’ve got these priorities right.
“The survey has some simple questions and gives you the chance to give your thoughts in your own words. If there is anything you would like to add or suggest, there is space for comments on that too. We really want to hear your thoughts and suggestions, so if there’s anything you would like to say, please let us know.
“We are also hoping to arrange some public face-to-face events where we can discuss the corporate plan with you. We will update with dates and times when these are confirmed."
Please complete the online survey by 10am on Monday 3 February so that feedback can be discussed at the Budget Cabinet meeting on Monday 3 February. Read more information on the consultation here - hastings.gov.uk/my-council/consultations/corp-plan-25-30-consultation/
You will be able to watch the Cabinet meeting where this will be discussed on the council website, or attend in person from 6pm on Monday 3 February.