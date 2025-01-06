Have your say on Horsham District Council's new annual plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham District Council’s draft Annual Plan is now open for consultation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council is inviting feedback on the draft of its new Annual Plan for 2025/26 and is encouraging as many residents and businesses as possible to share their views.

The consultation opens on 2 January 2025 and closes on 16 January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please click here to view the draft Annual Plan and survey: www.horsham.gov.uk/consultations

Have your say

The draft plan identifies four main themes:

· Supporting local people and communities – providing help in tough times and building an environment where our people can flourish

· Inspiring greener futures – aiming to be carbon net zero as a council by 2030 and as a District by 2050

· Building a thriving economy – making us known as an easy place to do business and keeping our high streets thriving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Always listening, learning and improving – sharing and involving communities in our decision making.

A new overall Council Plan setting out a fresh vision and corporate priorities for the Council for four years until 2027 was adopted in October 2023. At this time the Council announced a new process which introduced the development of an Annual Plan to detail the year-on-year actions it would undertake to deliver on its long-term objectives. The 2025/26 Annual Plan will be the third Annual Plan to be developed.

Leader of the Council Cllr Martin Boffey commented:

“One of our main priorities at the start of our term of office was to create a listening, learning and improving environment, which would include the views of communities in our decision making.

“We are really pleased to be opening the consultation on our third Annual Plan and I would urge as many of you as possible to share your views on the Plan to inform our decision making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to ensure that the Plan remains relevant and reflects the changes and challenges around us.

“Our next Annual Plan will be updated and published in February 2025 and will be prepared alongside our council budget setting.

“Putting the needs of our local communities first, enabling our people to live well and live their lives to the full is at the heart of all our plans.”