Have your say on improving lives of children and young people in West Sussex

Children, young people and families in West Sussex are invited to share their thoughts and ideas to help develop a plan that will help give them the best start in life.

The Children and Young People’s Plan explains how we will work with our partners to give each child and young person in West Sussex the best start in life and the support they need to achieve their potential.

Our current Children and Young People’s Plan went live in early 2022 and runs until the end of 2025. We will be updating it for 2026 to 2029 and want to consult with children and young people, members of the public and professionals to help shape the refreshed plan.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, said: “We want children and young people living in West Sussex to have the best start in life, keep them safe from vulnerable situations, and help them fulfil their potential.

“We want to consult with people across the county to ensure their voices are heard and make sure our new plan helps us deliver on our priorities.

“The new plan will be regularly reviewed by the Children First partnership board and updated throughout its lifespan so that it remains relevant and responsive to what is happening at a national and local level. Taking part in our consultation is the best way that children, young people and families in West Sussex can ensure we are focusing on what matters most to them.

“We are on a continuous improvement journey, and we have made significant progress thanks to the passion and dedication of staff who support children and young people with a focus on putting children first.

“I strongly encourage you to take part in our survey and help us and our partners create a new Children and Young People’s Plan that will make a real difference.”

Every local authority is legally required to create and publish a Children and Young People’s Plan. They are produced alongside stakeholders including health services, social care, police, youth services, voluntary and community organisations, local faith communities and LGBTQ+ youth groups.

We plan to publish our Children and Young People’s Plan for 2026-2029 at the end of this year.