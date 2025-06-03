Have your say on next steps to improve the Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions on the A2011 Crawley Avenue

West Sussex County Council wants to hear your thoughts on proposals to improve the Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions on the A2011 Crawley Avenue that aim to make walking, cycling and public transport more attractive options for short journeys.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council want to hear your thoughts on proposals to improve the Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions on the A2011 Crawley Avenue that aim to make walking, cycling and public transport more attractive options for short journeys.

Following earlier public engagement, which indicated that there is general support for improvements, design proposals are now being put forward for comment. The proposals form part of the West Sussex Transport Plan, which supports the county council’s broader goal of promoting a sustainable and prosperous economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hazelwick and Tushmore junctions are well-used by people travelling to school, work and local services. However, high traffic volumes lead to congestion, noise and air pollution, which negatively impact nearby communities.

An artist impression showing two-way shared use paths, bus and traffic lanes on the A2011 Tushmore Roundabout looking North from London Road.

The proposed improvements seek to ease traffic flow, make conditions safer for everyone and encourage the use of more sustainable travel options.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council, said:

“Very often, the best ideas about local traffic issues come from people living and travelling in the area, so it’s really important that we hear from them. Our proposals are at an early stage, and we want to hear the views of residents and users of these junctions to help us shape the designs. I encourage everyone with an interest to use the online survey to tell us what they think.”

The proposals being considered include:

An artist impression showing two-way shared use paths, new crossing and traffic lanes on the A2011 Hazelwick Roundabout looking North East, heading towards Gatwick Road/Crawley Road.

• Junction widening

• Changes to road marking and direction signs

• Bus priority measures

• Improved pedestrian and cycle crossing points

• Reducing the speed limit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Hazelwick junction, further measures are being explored to improve safety and reduce noise, alongside the planned introduction of traffic signals as part of the Forge Wood development.

Full details of the proposals are available on the consultation page. We encourage residents, businesses and road users to take a look at the plans and tell us what they think by completing the online survey.

Drop-in events will also be held to give people the opportunity to view the proposals in person and speak to members of the project team.

The events will be held at The Charis Centre on West Green Drive in Crawley between 1 and 5pm on Thursday 26 June and Wednesday 2 July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s highways team will use feedback from this consultation to refine the designs and determine next steps. The scheme is at an early stage and construction is subject to securing central Government grant funding. Therefore, it is likely to be several years before any changes on the ground might happen.

To view the proposed designs and complete the survey, visit: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/a2011-Crawley-Avenue

The consultation closes at 23:55 on Sunday 14 July 2025.