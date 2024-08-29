Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Sussex businesses wishing to comment on plans to introduce charges of up to £500 for pavement licences have one month to contact the district council.

The licences allow the likes of cafés, bars and restaurants to place tables and chairs outside their premises.

Before the pandemic, such licences were the remit of West Sussex County Council, which charged around the same amount.

But things changed when Covid hit, with the district council being handed responsibility for processing applications and renewals – a temporary arrangement brought in in 2020 to help keep businesses afloat while observing social distancing rules.

The charge since then has been £100 – but, with the temporary arrangement being made permanent, new fees are being explored.

New legislation has increased the duration of licences to two years and gives the council the right to charge up to £500 for new applications and £350 for renewals.

The council will make no money from the charges, which will simply cover its costs.

A consultation into the plans will run until September 29. For details, log onto www.midsussex.gov.uk .