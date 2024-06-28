Your views are sought on electric car charging locations

Residents are being asked for their views on the proposed locations of new electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints in Chichester district.

People who live in the following roads will receive a letter explaining the proposals and giving details of a four-week consultation which runs until Wednesday 24 July:

Riverside, Chichester PO19 7LW

Stocks Lane, East Wittering PO20 8NR

Highfield Lane, Oving PO20 2DL

The Leys, Singleton PO18 0HP

Crooked Lane, Birdham PO20 7HA

Lower Culvers, South Harting GU31 5LE

Peerley Close, East Wittering PO20 8PB

The proposed locations of the new roadside chargepoints have been selected because either a member of the public has made a request, or the location has been identified as an area with limited off-road parking and a lack of nearby public chargepoints.

Cllr Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “More and more people are making the switch to electric vehicles ahead of the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2035. We want to ensure we’re able to support our residents with charging facilities, particularly in areas where people need to park in the street.

“There will not be any changes to parking restrictions initially so residents without electric vehicles will still be able to park as normal. Any possible changes to this approach in the future will go through a further consultation process.”

The proposals form part of the latest round of installations from the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, a partnership between West Sussex County Council, its district and borough partners in Adur, Arun, Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex, and Worthing, and Connected Kerb.

So far 215 chargepoints have been installed across West Sussex on the roadside and in district and borough car parks, with many more planned in the coming years.

Residents can have their say on the locations by visiting https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints

If people are unable to complete the survey online, they can call 0330 222 7770.

To view the proposed locations on a map, or suggest a location for future proposed chargepoints, please visit www.connectedkerb.com/westsussexresidents

Proposals for Crawley, Horsham, and Mid Sussex have recently been consulted on and the feedback received is currently being considered.