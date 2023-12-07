Councillors have agreed that Southbourne’s Modified Neighbourhood Plan can proceed to referendum.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision was made during a meeting of Chichester District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (December 5).

The Plan, which will help to guide future development in the area, was recently given the thumbs-up by an examiner, with a few minor modifications made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning, told the meeting that the Plan recognised the planning commitment already made for land north of Cooks Lane but did not allocate any other new sites for housing.

He added that a number of new policies were featured, including a wildlife corridor for Hambrook.

Mr Brisbane said: “Southbourne Parish Council has worked tirelessly to adopt a Neighbourhood Plan, including the extensive evidence gathering they have undertaken to support its policies.