Have your say on Southbourne's Neighbourhood Plan
The decision was made during a meeting of Chichester District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (December 5).
The Plan, which will help to guide future development in the area, was recently given the thumbs-up by an examiner, with a few minor modifications made.
Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning, told the meeting that the Plan recognised the planning commitment already made for land north of Cooks Lane but did not allocate any other new sites for housing.
He added that a number of new policies were featured, including a wildlife corridor for Hambrook.
Mr Brisbane said: “Southbourne Parish Council has worked tirelessly to adopt a Neighbourhood Plan, including the extensive evidence gathering they have undertaken to support its policies.
“Everyone involved is to be commended for the time, energy and focus that has been brought to realising the plan for Southbourne community over a relatively short period of time.”