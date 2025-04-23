Haywards Heath Annual Town Meeting to take place on April 28

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath Town Council invites residents to attend its Annual Town (Electors') Meeting, which takes place at the Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, RH16 1BA on Monday 28th April. The meeting will start at 7.30pm and will be chaired by the Town Mayor and Chair, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield.

Those in attendance will be given the opportunity to discuss matters applicable to the town of Haywards Heath and ask relevant questions, subject to the provisions of Schedule 12 of the Local Government Act 1972. The subject of the questions can properly cover any issue of public concern affecting residents of the town.

As part of the Annual Town Meeting, there will be a presentation from Haywards Heath Foodbank as well as the Mayor’s Charity for 2024-2025, the Alzheimers Society.

The Town Council's Annual Report for the last financial year (2024/25) will be presented at the meeting, containing information on how the Town Council is performing and what it has achieved in the past year. The document will provide a summary of the Council’s end-of-year finances, activities and projects, and will include reports from the various committees and contact details for town councillors.

This is a meeting of the electorate of Haywards Heath and you are welcome to ask questions of the Town Council if you are resident. To ask a question in advance of the Annual Town Meeting, please write to: Steven Trice (Town Clerk), Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1BA. Alternatively, email [email protected]. The deadline for submission of questions is 12pm on Monday 28th April. Questions may be asked on the evening without prior notice but may be subject to a response in writing after the meeting if further research is required.

Hailsham Town Council will also be holding its Annual Council Meeting at the Town Hall on Monday 12th May, from 7.00pm. Members of the public are invited to attend and witness the election of the Town Mayor and Chair for the coming year (2025-2026).