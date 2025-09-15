Haywards Heath commemorates the 85th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain

Yesterday, on Sunday 14th September, Haywards Heath came together to honour the bravery and sacrifice of “The Few” during a moving Battle of Britain Commemoration, now in its eighth year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day began with 150 cadets marching proudly down to the War Memorial on Muster Green, where the commemoration service commenced at 12 noon. The ceremony was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including Town Mayor Cllr Duncan Pascoe, Deputy Mayor Cllr Abdul Bashar, Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett, and Wing Commander Guy Mantora, along with representatives from the RAF Association and the Royal British Legion.

As part of the ceremony, there were several readings from the Cadets, and the Mayor led the 'Act of Dedication' before laying a poppy wreath on behalf of the town, paying tribute to those who served and sacrificed during the Battle of Britain in 1940. Several other wreaths were also laid, offered in silent respect to honour the memory of those who served and sacrificed. Following the service, the cadets formed up once more, marching past Haywards Heath Town Hall, where Wing Commander Mantora took the salute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the event, Cllr Duncan Pascoe said: “Each year, our town comes together to remember the extraordinary courage of all those who defended our skies during the Battle of Britain. Thank you to all the cadets and volunteers who took part in this morning’s event, we are so grateful for your involvement. It was humbling to see so many young cadets, ensuring that their legacy is honoured by future generations.”

Cadets taking part in the Battle of Britain parade in Haywards Heath

The Haywards Heath Battle of Britain Commemoration has become a significant annual tradition for the town, bringing together residents, dignitaries, and local organisations in a united act of remembrance.