Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor joins in the fun at holiday club

The Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath was delighted to join in with the gardening activities in one of the SEND Holiday clubs at number 34 Bentswood, organised by the Bentswood Community Partnership after obtaining funding from a small grant from Clarion Futures.

Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, said: “I had a wonderful time helping the children learn about gardening.

"It's great to see No. 34 Bentswood offering free activities for SEND children throughout the summer. On Friday we had perfect summer weather to be out between the vegetable beds and I think all the children had fun digging through the beds. They planted rocket, radishes and lettuce and I hope these grow quickly so the children will have something to see in the next few weeks.

"What marvellous clubs for young children, teaching them such valuable skills which will help them in the future. I would like to send my huge thanks to Bentswood@34, the other volunteers and to gardeners David and gardener Sally."

Deputy Mayor, Duncan joins in the fun of the Gardening Friday at Bentswood@34.

The clubs were run by SEND-trained staff, with enhanced DBS. Parents were also invited to stay and enjoy the fun including preparing different, healthy meals in the cooking club and learning about growing food and herbs in the herb and vegetable garden.

The two clubs are running until the end of the summer holidays, being Cookery Mondays from 3.30pm to 4.30pm and Gardening Fridays from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. Spaces are limited to 10 per session so get your booking by emailing [email protected].

The Cookery Club will continue as an after-school club once the school term resumes and it is the intention to continue the gardening club in the next half term and then onto the Spring/Summer holidays in 2025.