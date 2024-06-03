Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to improve the access to a Haywards Heath park have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application for Victoria Park was given the nod by the planning committee.

The improvement work will see the steepness of the ramp at the South Road entrance reduced to make it more accessible, while new steps will also be added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The equipment in the children’s play area will be replaced and safety surfacing added.

The area of Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, which will be improved. Image: Mid Sussex District Council

The water-play feature will stay while the gate to the play area will be moved to make it easier to get to and from the car park.

Victoria Park is included in the Haywards Heath Town Centre Masterplan supplementary planning document, which was adopted by the council at the end of March 2021.

A report to the committee said: “The Masterplan sets a vision for the future of Haywards Heath seeking to strengthen the position of the town by encouraging economic growth and attracting people to live, work and visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodney Jackson (Lib Dem, Hurstpierpoint) said the play area was well used and modernising the equipment would ‘encourage further use of the site’.

Victoria Park, Haywards Heath. Image: GoogleMaps

The application had to be considered by the committee as the council owns the land and was the applicant.

It received unanimous approval.