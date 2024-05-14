Haywards Heath Town Council’s entry to Britain In Bloom celebrates the Arts & Crafts & Friendship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chair of Haywards Heath In Bloom is helping to celebrate the Town Council’s entry to the RHS ‘Britain in Bloom’ competition. Cllr Sandy Ellis visited the Orchards Shopping Centre to support the knitted flower display being organised by fellow In Bloom committee member, Sylvia Harris.Sylvia, who is also an active member of the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, came up with the idea of a knitted floral display to go outside the Town Hall in Haywards Heath to greet members of the community, Britain in Bloom, South & South East in Bloom and visitors to the town.

Chair of Haywards Heath In Bloom, Cllr Sandy Ellis, said

“This year sees the 60th anniversary of Britain In Bloom, with the theme based on friendship. This is fantastic as Haywards Heath may be a small leafy town, but it has a fantastic community and friendship we celebrate in abundance! It was simply wonderful to celebrate the arts and crafts in our community as I visited Sylvia at The Orchards to see how the colourful knitted project is coming along. Thank you so much to the army of knitters and to organiser Sylvia for the hard work which is going into the creation of this display. A big thank you also to The Orchards Shopping Centre Manager, Nicola Bird for her continuous support over the years. I cannot wait to see the finished project proudly displayed at the Town Hall.

After our successful double Gold and Silver Gilt win at last year’s South and South East In Bloom competition, just wait and see all the other ways we are going to showcase how blooming lovely Haywards Heath is to live in, work in and to visit!

Thank you so much to everyone who contributes to our lovely town, residents, allotment holders, gardeners, community groups, youth groups, businesses and the small band of Haywards Heath Town Council’s ground staff, who all recognise the importance of protecting our local environment and keeping our town beautiful.”

The knitted floral display project will be stitched onto a hessian canvas at the Town Council’s Spring into Summer event on Muster Green on 2nd June. Anyone wishing to take part should contact Sylvia on [email protected].

Haywards Heath in Bloom

The Haywards Heath In Bloom committee is a community gardening team, involving volunteers from all parts of the community and actively supported by the Town Council. Its aim is to stimulate social interactions, make new friends, learn new horticultural hobbies and have a local say on how your community develops and grows by fostering a great sense of community pride.

To find out more about Haywards Heath In Bloom visit: www.haywardsheath.gov.uk and find us under Council Services.

