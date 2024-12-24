Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council awarded the Bronze Award in the Wellbeing at Work Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The award recognises the Council’s commitment to and support of the improvement of health and wellbeing of employees.

The assessment began when a survey was taken of staff to look at their wellbeing. While working on the assessment criteria, the Clerk,Helen Johnson, has been reviewing procedures already in place and identifying where improvements could be made.

She has been looking at staff members’ physical and mental wellbeing and how this could be improved. In May of this year the staff took part in a walking challenge, together with the staff from Horam Parish Council, walking a total of 855 miles between them.

Helen advised that working on the award was a good opportunity to look at what procedures the Council has in place and to encourage staff to improve their physical fitness and mental health.

This included their posture when working to prevent musculoskeletal issues in the future due to the time they spend sitting at a desk working on a computer.

Helen said: "We are very conscious of the different challenges facing people at different stages in their lives and wanted to ensure that they have the support they need. Working for a Parish Council can bring a lot of challenges and the staff need to have extensive knowledge in order to assist members of the public and other organisations. As an employer it is important that we look after our staff."