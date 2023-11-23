Plans to build 62 homes in Bracklesham have been refused by Chichester District Council.

The outline application for land west of Bracklesham Lane was given a firm thumbs-down by members of the planning committee on Wednesday (November 22).

The council received more than 180 objections to the plans, with objections also being lodged by five town and parish councils and by West Sussex County Council as lead local flood authority.

Officers recommended the plans be refused for reasons including the harm which could be caused by flooding, along with ‘the inadequacy of the surface water drainage strategy’, and a lack of evidence to show the site could cope with so many homes.

The committee was told: “The area is at a high risk of future flooding as a result of tidal flooding, taking into account current climate change allowances.”

National planning policy says that such sites should not be developed when other sites are reasonably available.

Applicant Emaray Ltd has failed to prove that such sites are not available.

Officers were also unhappy with the lack of a S106 legal agreement which would require the developer to contribute money towards a range of infrastructure requirements.