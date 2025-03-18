Here's your chance to get a Felpham beach hut
“Bright, cheery and convenient beach huts make a great base from which to enjoy our coastline,” a spokesperson said. “All our huts are made from composite materials making them more robust, secure and needing less maintenance than wooden huts.”
Huts are let by way of a lease for a term expiring on 31 March 2028.
The initial annual rent is £1437.66 (plus VAT), to increase annually by the Retail Price Index (RPI).
There will be a one off fee payable for the preparation of the lease of £150 plus VAT. Business rates may be payable but most people are able to claim rate relief if they are not claiming it on a second home or business.
If you would like to add your name to the waiting list please complete your details here: https://www1.arun.gov.uk/beach-huts-waiting-list
Your details will be added to the listing on a first come first served basis.
