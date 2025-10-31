Historic Bognor Regis hotel could have 101 solar panels on its roof

An historic Bognor Regis seafront hotel could be reducing bills in future by installing 101 solar panels on the roof.

A planning application has been submitted to Arun District Council by the Royal Norfolk Hotel, The Esplanade.

A design and access statement with the plans said the Grade II listed building was built in 1830 and listed from 1975.

"This application proposal provides an opportunity for the hotel owners to install 101 solar panels across 13 roofs to help reduce the electricity consumption and CO2 emissions,” it said.

“The solar design respects the spatial arrangement and scale of the roof’s and surrounding area. A conscious effort has been made to ensure the building is not overloaded with solar panels and a right balance has been carefully designed, positioned and presented.

“The installation of the proposed Solar PV system will greatly help in the continuous rise in energy bills and help pay towards the running costs of such a beautiful historic building.

“In conclusion, we feel the development will not adversely affect the character or appearance of the property, streetscape, or surrounding area. The materials and design are consistent with solar panels that are installed elsewhere around Bognor Regis, and we are sympathetic to the wider locality, intentionally preserving the local character and visual amenity. The proposal will not impact neighboring properties through overshadowing or dominance.”

To see the plans on the Arun planning portal use the search reference BR/184/25/PL.