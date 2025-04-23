Historic Chichester pub could be turned into an adult gaming centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to turn a Chichester pub which has been closed for 10 years into an adult gaming centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bull Inn in Market Road closed in September 2015 and, according to documents submitted with the application to Chichester District Council, was refurbished in 2023 but marketing for a year has seen no interest for food and beverage or retail purposes.

Woods Whur, which submitted the application for Lordsdale Estates Holding, said the applicant had agreed to lease the Victorian building to Cassamo Holdings for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition to providing new and sustainable investment in the premises, the proposed adult gaming centre will contribute footfall to other local businesses and will create five full-time new jobs for the local community. This proposal will enhance the vitality, viability and commercial character of this part of Market Road,” Woods Whur said.

The statement said the applicant runs four adult gaming centres, two in Bognor Regis, one in Worthing and one in Littlehampton, under the name Cassino and the applicants were ‘experienced and responsible’.

"All operate without any complaints of noise, nuisance, crime or disorder,” it said and the applicants were ‘hands on’, regularly visiting the centres and communicating with neighbours.

It this planning application was successful, a premises licence would be sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change of use would be for the ground floor of the building with offices above and opening hours would be 8.30am to 9pm seven days a week..

Robert Bebington and Company had been marketing the pub and said: “Following one year’s marketing my conclusion is the unit is not conducive to its current planning use and the change to sui generis adult gaming centre will mean the premises is once againpccupied and brought back into use and a benefit to the city.”

Planning permission was granted in 2022 to extend the Victorian pub which dates back to 1871.

To see the planning documents go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and use the search reference CC/25/00500/FUL