Historic Felpham pub could have overnight accommodation if plans are approved

An historic Felpham pub could soon offer overnight accommodation if plans before Arun District Council are approved.

Change of use is being sought of first floor of The Fox Inn, Waterloo Road, to provide five guest bedrooms with en suites for short term stays, also permission for a replacement timber pergola and replacement first floor windows.

A design and access statement by Helyer Davies Architects said the independently run pub, which dates back to 1790 and is listed by Arun as a building of character, is predominantly flint faced with red brick detailing, and has a clay tiled roof covering.

“The first floor is currently a single residential dwelling providing accommodation for the pub owner,” the statement said. “Guests will access the first floor via the existing protected stairwell. A new timber pergola will provide a covered walkway which links to the existing car park and ground floor.

“Guests will access individual rooms on the first floor via a shared corridor. An offsite company will provide a cleaning and linen service, with the new layout accommodating a small storage area for staff to use. Staff will continue to use the existing staff areas and facilities for the ground floor pub.

“All bedrooms will be equipped with tea/coffee making facilities and there are no plans to provide breakfast in the pub restaurant.”

Two would be family rooms and the maximum capacity would be 12 people.

“The reconfiguration of the first-floor layout to provide short stay guest accommodation is considered sustainable development as the new accommodation will support the local area and economy,” the statement said. “The character of the surrounding area is preserved, and the new use has limited impact on other nearby users, as the primary use of the building remains unchanged.

“This development will protect the long-term viability of the business.”

To see the plans on the Arun District Council website, use the search reference FP/135/25/PL.