Historic Petworth building could be turned into four holiday flats

Plans have been submitted to turn the former Petworth Club building into four holiday accommodation units.

A private members club from 1929 until its closure at the start of the Covid pandemic, the Lombard Street building dates back to the 17th century and is Grade II listed.

A planning, design and access statement by Smith Simmonds and Partners said: “The premises comprises a ground floor entrance hall with three cloakrooms, staircase to first floor rooms including a bar, two storage rooms and second staircase down to a snooker room on the ground floor. Access from here is onto a small inner courtyard area over which the premises enjoys a licence for pedestrian access on foot from Park Road. The courtyard varies in width from approx. 2.5 to 3.5m.”

In the centre of Petworth Conservation Area, the report said it is ‘surrounded by juxtapositioned properties with tall elevations of similar heritage importance comprising a wide range of style and architectural form’.

The building has been closed since the start of Covid. Photo: Google Maps

"Most gardens or courtyards within the immediate area are private and located to the rear of properties, accessible only through the building, side alleyways or covered access ways. The site follows this mixed pattern and is located in an area of mixed retail and residential uses.

“The proposal seeks to sympathetically alter the layout of the premises to provide separately accessible holiday accommodation over two floors. The proposal does not involve any extensions to the property. The works include: the removal of modern internal partitions and new partitions to create four one-bed apartments; making good openings and infilling to match existing; and the removal of the existing suspended ceiling to expose the original which is to be repaired and made good.

“Externally the existing roof tiles would be re-laid with new battens and felt with a small are of the roof to the north elevation replaced with lead. Other changes include new metal rainwater goods; the installation of sympathetic timber framed windows or refurbished windows in existing openings along with a metal framed door to the north. Changes to the east elevation comprise replacement timber framed windows and a new timber framed door in the adapted opening, New black painted horizontal timber boarding would replace existing on the north, east and west elevations.

“The alterations are necessary to update the building and ensure it is of an acceptable standard in terms of energy use and being of a good standard of habitable accommodation. The appearance of the building will be enhanced by the provision of new windows of a more appropriate style and provides a more uniform appearance to the elevations, improving on the current mismatched windows, which have occurred overtime without the necessary consents. The upgrading and repair of the building will help to ensure its long-term retention and protection.”

To see the plans go to the South Downs National Park planning portal and use the search reference DNP/25/02907/FUL.

