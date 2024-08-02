Plans to create new holiday accommodation near Brede have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (July 30), a planning inspector has approved proposals to convert a pair of agricultural buildings in Frymans Lane into four self-catered holiday lets.

The proposals had been refused planning permission by Rother District Council in January, due to concerns about the site’s location and its impact on the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In a report at the time, a council planning spokesman said: “In this instance, the impact on the rural setting and landscape character of the High Weald AONB is a key consideration and in this respect, it is considered that the proposed conversion of the barns and associated works would have an adverse impact on the character of the buildings and their surroundings giving the site a more urbanised appearance.

“The use as holiday accommodation, with the intensification of the use of the site, along with the garden curtilage and associated domestic paraphernalia would result in a domestic appearance that would severely diminish the rural qualities of the site and its surroundings.

“This would harm the intrinsic character of the rural landscape and adversely impact on the tranquillity, setting and landscape character of the high weald AONB.”

The inspector shared some of the council’s concerns, also judging the site not to be a “suitable location” for development. But they ultimately considered these downsides to be “minor” when compared to the benefits of the scheme.

In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “The proposal would create four holiday let properties through the sensitive reuse of an existing building. This would increase the supply of quality self-catering tourist accommodation and promote business activities on the site through the diversification of the rural enterprise. Also, visitors would be likely to use facilities and services in nearby settlements, resulting in economic benefits to these rural areas.

“The development would provide a suitable tourism opportunity in the countryside and would encourage visitor spend, resulting in a boost to the local rural economy.”

The inspector added: “The proposal would not wholly accord with the development plan. However, in this particular case, the considerations set out above outweigh the minor conflict for this specific proposal. In these circumstances this indicates that planning permission should be granted.”

In light of this view, the inspector overturned the council’s refusal.

For further information about the plans see application reference RR/2023/2163/P on the Rother District Council website.