An ‘increasing number’ of people are reporting themselves as homeless in Adur and Worthing, the councils have said.

Adur and Worthing Councils said ‘one of the greatest financial challenges’ is the ‘rising bill for housing vulnerable people’.

A spokesperson added: “An increasing number of local people are coming to the councils for help after being made homeless, while the councils are also having to pay more and more in supported accommodation costs for people with complex issues that are housed here by other agencies.

"In total, these two housing challenges alone are expected to cost the councils an additional £660,000 in Adur and £1.5 million in Worthing this year.

An ‘increasing number’ of people are reporting themselves as homeless in Adur and Worthing, the councils have said. (Image by Apollo22 from Pixabay)

"That has left the councils with what are projected to be major shortfalls in their budgets over the next five years.”

These figures were revealed by the councils, as they now focus on redesigning their services to ‘work more closely with their communities’ – which is ‘helping firm up finances for the future’.

"This year the councils are reshaping the way they provide services and exploring with residents, community groups and partners how Adur and Worthing can be improved if they all work together,” a spokesperson added.

"A report to be considered by the councils’ joint strategic committee this week highlights how the work being done this year is already having a significant positive effect on the councils’ budgets for the rest of the decade.

"Significant reductions in the central government grant over many years, combined with challenges from inflation and cost of living pressures, mean the old ways of funding the councils’ vital services are no longer fit for purpose.”

The councils said that, by ‘finding ways of reducing costs and increasing income’ since July, officers have been able to ‘trim almost £250,000’ from next year’s current shortfall for Adur District Council and more than £430,000 from that of Worthing Borough Council.

The spokesperson added: “The councils are working through options to close the remaining budget gap of £916,000 for Adur and almost £2.5 million for Worthing for 2025/26 to balance the books by the end of March.

"Among the steps being taken are reviews of how the organisation manages its assets and properties, can better generate income, purchases goods and services and attracts external investment. This is with the objective of getting the most social and economic value for every pound the councils spend.

"These include reviewing commercial waste charges, beach huts and parking fees, and the way the councils’ bereavement service operates.

"Officers are also exploring the possibility of allowing more public advertising in Adur and Worthing and offering licences to businesses wanting to operate on the coastline.”

The councils are reviewing their list of projects and ‘intend to drop or delay some’ to ‘increase the focus on frontline services’.

Investments that are the ‘least profitable’ could be ‘sold off in favour of ones that most benefit the communities’ of Adur and Worthing.

Developers could be ‘encouraged to fund improvements to the borough’s green spaces’, the councils added.

Jeremy Gardner, the leader of Adur District Council, said: “We’ve made real progress over the last few months in finding ways to make our services more resilient for our communities, but there is still more work to be done.

“We’re committed to supporting everyone in our communities who needs our help, by focusing our resources on the projects in our towns and villages that bring the most benefits for our residents.”

Sophie Cox, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “As councils for the community we want to help every one of our residents to thrive, but the difficult financial situation that we and others find ourselves in means we have to do things differently.

“We’ll continue to work hard over the coming months to develop a new model with our communities and adapt to become sustainable and more resilient in the years ahead.”

To read the full report visit https://democracy.adur-worthing.gov.uk/documents/s13481/2024.10.01%20JSC%20Budget%20Report.pdf.