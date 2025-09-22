Homes England faces volley of questions at West of Ifield development presentation to Rusper Parish Council

A volley of questions was fired at Homes England representatives when they gave a presentation to Rusper Parish Council about the proposed West of Ifield development.

Dozens of people headed to the village hall for an extraordinary meeting of the council where they received presentations from both Homes England and the Save West of Ifield campaign group.

But none of the 40 questions submitted and asked on the night were answered – instead Homes England will submit responses in writing to the council.

The questions covered everything from how the roads would cope with the massive increase in traffic, especially the narrower roads around Ifield, to how Crawley’s sewage works would cope.

A hybrid application to build 3,000 West of Ifield has been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Homes England

Others asked whether the 3,000 homes planned would then be followed by another 7,000, as originally suggested – something Homes England has neither confirmed nor denied will happen.

And people wanted to know how building on Ifield Golf Course could be justified, calling it a ‘key biodiversity and green space’.

The ongoing saga of Horsham’s Local Plan also led to questions, with some saying the application submitted by Homes England had been ‘premature’ given the possibility of the Plan being withdrawn.

At a previous meeting, Chris Bearton, head of planning & enabling at Homes England, said: “The need for new homes is a key issue for both Horsham and Crawley. Just because the Local Plan might fall away – and that’s still to be determined through the council – the urgent need for housing doesn’t.”

The answers to all 40 questions will be published on the Rusper Parish Council website as soon as they are received.

In the meantime, anyone who wishes to support or object to the plans can do so via Horsham District Council’s planning portal, by emailing [email protected], or by post to case officer Jason Hawkes, Horsham District Council Planning Department, Albery House, Springfield Road, Horsham RH12 2GB.

You must include your name, full postal address and the application number. The deadline for comments is now October 12, though the application itself is unlikely to be heard before the new year.

Save West of Ifield has also urged people to contact every Horsham councillor, as well as Crawley councillors and the area’s MPs.