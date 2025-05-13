Homes on Midhurst 'blot on the landscape' must be affordable

Any homes built on a ‘blot on the landscape’ in Midhurst will have to be classed as affordable, Chichester District Council has agreed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The need to re-market the parcel of land next to the Grange Community & Leisure Centre was discussed during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (May 13).

Green hoardings have circled the site, off Bepton Road, for years after it was cleared in the mid-2010s and declared surplus to requirements. Since then, various ideas about how to use it – such as building a supermarket or care home – have come to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members attempted to get the ball rolling on a new proposal by approving a policy stipulating that 100% of homes built on the site would have to be classed as affordable.

Hoarding at the Grange Community & Leisure Centre, Midhurst. Image: GoogleMaps

John Cross, cabinet member for culture, sport & place, said: “At the moment it’s a bit of a blot on the landscape in the centre of Midhurst, and any move to start moving this site forward for the proposed developments will be welcomed by Midhurst and this council.”

Once the policy is in place, the site will be put back on the market, with bids to be invited for mixed commercial and residential schemes.

Adrian Moss, leader of the council, said: “This policy change is really in line with our drive to ensure we have more affordable housing in our district, and particularly in the South Downs area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the meeting said: “As the housing authority, the provision of affordable housing is a key corporate objective of the council – and Midhurst has the third highest level of housing need in the district with 106 households on the register.

“Affordable homes provide people with security and the ability to live locally, put down roots and contribute to mixed and sustainable communities.

“To bring forward a mixed use scheme that includes 100% affordable housing would be a significant contribution towards meeting the housing need in Midhurst where just 28% of homes fall under the affordable rented tenure.

“The delivery of this site could contribute towards enabling young people and families to continue living in the area.”