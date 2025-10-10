‘Horrifying’ abuse suffered by council workers as Sussex councils report over 2,600 incidents

Three Sussex councils have received 2,682 reports of assault and abuse against its workers in the past three years, according to new figures.

Workplace injury claim specialists Legal Expert found that 1,633 of those attacks were on East Sussex County Council workers.

Out of 546 cases of aggression in the year ending March 2025, the authority for East Sussex said that 300 caused injury.

That includes five incidents that led employees to miss more than seven days of work. Employees were left with afflictions ranging from bruising and bite marks to broken teeth and whiplash.

East Sussex County Council. Pictures courtesy of Google

Over 250 incidents in 2024-25 affected school employees, but violence against council workers was still widespread.

Members of staff including care staff, 31 library workers, a school crossing patrol worker and two members of senior admin staff suffered either a physical or verbal assault.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “The safety of our staff is a top priority for the county council and any assault, whether physical or verbal, is unacceptable.

“Council staff work hard every day to help the residents of East Sussex and should be able come to work without fear of violence or abuse.

West Sussex County Council

“Staff are encouraged to report incidents and concerns, and we are committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees.”

The region’s other county authority, West Sussex County Council, had 570 incidents of aggression against employees or contractors.

Out of 217 incidents in 2024-25, there was an almost even split between physical and verbal abuse. It left over 85 staff members suffering either bodily harm or psychological distress.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The council takes all incidents of violence and aggression against staff very seriously and has previously issued statements to say this behaviour will not be tolerated.

Brighton & Hove City Council

“We have robust policies and procedures in place to protect staff as much as possible but when incidents do regretfully occur we also have appropriate support in place.

“Our staff, like all of our residents, have the right to work without fear of intimidation or threat and we will always support and protect them to ensure that they can do this.”

From 2022-23 to 2024-25, the unitary authority of Brighton & Hove City Council had 479 assaults flagged by workers.

Shockingly, this included five cases of sexual harassment. There were also six instances of racial harassment, one verbal assault considered ‘bi/homophobic’ and one incident noted as ‘transgender or other gender-related harassment’.

The council said that most cases left psychological or emotional scarring, but physical injuries included cuts, bleeding and one case of concussion.

Reported aggression against Brighton workers recently made national headlines as rows over displaying St George’s flags dominated the national debate.

Jess Gibons, chief executive at Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to any abuse or intimidation of our staff.

“Colleagues across the council do a fantastic job in providing vital services to residents. They do not deserve any level of abuse or intimidation.

“The overwhelming majority of residents are grateful for the role council staff play in making our city such a fantastic place to live, work or visit.

“It is appalling that there are times, however, when our staff become targets for abuse and harassment.

“As an employer we provide support to all our staff, have clear processes through which people can report incidents and measures in place which reduce potential risk to colleagues.

“We’re also always developing the support we provide and recently published a new health, safety and wellbeing policy which will help us continue to protect the physical and emotional wellbeing of colleagues.

“Where abuse, intimidation, violence or harassment does occur, we take this incredibly seriously and not only work to support those colleagues impacted but liaise with Sussex Police to ensure those responsible are caught and held to account.”

GMB national officer Kevin Brandstatter said: “The level of verbal and physical abuse suffered by GMB members employed at local authorities is horrifying.

“These are front line workers, not well paid – but they're left to deal with aggression from the public frustrated by decisions made by their council.

“GMB members are left to deal with angry tenants needing repairs to council housing, motorists raging about a parking ticket and furious parents complaining about the treatment of their children at school.

“Employers have a duty of care and must make sure their workers are safe.

“GMB recognises how serious this issue is.”

Overall, not just those from assaults, East Sussex County Council explained that 1,534 workers suffered some form of physical injury over the past three years, 536 of which were in 2024-25.

Brighton & Hove City Council, meanwhile, said that 2,968 injuries were noted across three years. That includes more than 1,000 injuries – or about three per day – in each of the past two financial years.

West Sussex County Council said that 491 workers were harmed either deliberately or non-deliberately between April 2022 and March this year.

The Association for Public Service Excellence reported last year that four out of five councillors said that ‘members, officers or other staff’ had experienced intimidation or harassment.

Legal Expert approached more than 150 local authorities in England and found that all of the nearly 100 that responded had recorded cases of abuse against staff.

Legal Expert solicitor Patrick Mallon said: “Every employer in this country owes their employees a legal duty of care. This means they must do everything that’s reasonably practicable to keep workers safe.

“That includes reasonable protection against injuries through assault.

“If a local authority fails to take realistic measures to ensure employees are protected, they’ve failed to uphold their legal duty.

“Not every incident can be predicted or prevented. However, every employee has the right to ask if more could have been done for them and to seek legal advice if they were let down.”

