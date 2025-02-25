Horsham councillors are to receive increase in basic allowance

Horsham councillors are to receive a £574 increase in their basic allowance.

The rise will take the allowance, which is received by all councillors, from £6,211.89 to £6,786.

And the leader of the council, Martin Boffey, will see his special responsibility allowance rise from £17,669.50 to £18,661.

The increases were proposed by an independent remuneration panel and approved during a meeting of the full council on Monday (February 24).

Horsham District Council

Only 19 of the 48 councillors responded to a survey asking for their views on key issues. Of those, 12 thought the basic allowance was too low and seven thought it was about right. Seven took part in interviews with the panel.

A report from the panel said: “The survey conducted amongst the councillors and the separate interviews showed that, generally, the current basic allowance is considered too low for the time spent on council work and not a sufficient incentive to increase diversity amongst potential candidates.

“However, the replies highlighted that the hours spent by members on council duties varied widely – from 17 to 117 hours per month – making it difficult to determine a typical time commitment.

“Comments made throughout the survey and the interviews recognised that the allowance should not be seen as a wage and councillors should do their job to serve their community and not for money.”

The council also agreed that the leaders of minority groups should receive £250 for each member of their group.

The Green Party has nine members, so leader Mike Croker will receive £2,250. The Conservatives have 13 members, so leader Philip Circus will receive £3,250.

Tongue in cheek, Mr Circus said: “This is the second time that the allowance for leader of the opposition has been reduced. If it happens a third time I shall really start to get a complex.”