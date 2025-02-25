Horsham councillors observe a minute’s silence in honour of Liz Kitchen

Horsham councillors have observed a minute’s silence in honour of Liz Kitchen, who died earlier this month.

During a meeting of the full council on Monday (February 24), heads were bowed and tributes were paid to one of the district’s most respected and longest-serving councillors.

Philip Circus, leader of the Conservative Group, described Liz as ‘a considerable powerhouse’, adding that she was ‘a person of few words but those words were definitive’.

He said: “Liz’s passing has left a big hole in the group that I have the privilege to lead. She has left a big hole in this council and – perhaps most importantly of all – she has left a big hole in this district.”

Liz Kitchen

Claire Vickers (Con, Southwater North) spoke about Liz’s work on Gatcom (Gatwick Airport Community Group) and her efforts to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Describing her loss as ‘immeasurable’, she praised her ‘integrity, stamina and dedication to our district’.

Victoria Finnegan (Green, Steyning & Ashurst) said Liz was a ‘voice of clarity and common sense’ and had ‘a wonderful sense of humour and community spirit’.

Liz passed away at the Royal Marsden Hospital on February 10.

She was first elected to the council in 1987, representing Colgate and Rusper for the Conservatives. She served as council leader between 2001 and 2009 and was chairman in 2000. She had also served on the county council.

David Skipp (Lib Dem, Forest) described how Liz filled him with awe when he was elected, as she had seen and done everything when it came to the council.

But he soon realised she was ‘the least pretentious of people’, who was unafraid, honest, who listened and spoke her mind.

And all with a very familiar smile.