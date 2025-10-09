Horsham District Council approves use of £2.6m for construction of a community facility in village

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2025, 15:22 BST
Horsham District Council has approved the use of £2.6m for the construction of a community facility in Highwood.

The money, part of the capital budget for 2026/27, was given the OK during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 8).

Ruth Fletcher, cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, said the project had been promised ever since the Highwood development was first proposed.

She added: “It’s very obvious how important a community facility like this is for a place like Highwood and how much the residents are appreciating the very limited community facilities that have been recently introduced there.

Plans for a community facility in Highwood, Horsham. Image: Horsham District Councilplaceholder image
Plans for a community facility in Highwood, Horsham. Image: Horsham District Council

“It gives us real confidence that there is a need for this and the huge benefits in community cohesion that a facility like this will bring.”

The building will include a community hall, changing rooms and toilets. There will be a car park with a number of EV charging points.

A playground, multi-use games area (MUGA), and two seven-a-side football pitches have already been installed at the site on The Boulevard, opposite Dereham Way.

The new centre will be run by the council, but there are hopes that a third party, such as a community group or organisation, will eventually take over.

Plans had been put in place in 2022 for a community facility and nursery, but they fell through when the nursery pulled out.

