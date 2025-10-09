Horsham District Council approves use of £2.6m for construction of a community facility in village
The money, part of the capital budget for 2026/27, was given the OK during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 8).
Ruth Fletcher, cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, said the project had been promised ever since the Highwood development was first proposed.
She added: “It’s very obvious how important a community facility like this is for a place like Highwood and how much the residents are appreciating the very limited community facilities that have been recently introduced there.
“It gives us real confidence that there is a need for this and the huge benefits in community cohesion that a facility like this will bring.”
The building will include a community hall, changing rooms and toilets. There will be a car park with a number of EV charging points.
A playground, multi-use games area (MUGA), and two seven-a-side football pitches have already been installed at the site on The Boulevard, opposite Dereham Way.
The new centre will be run by the council, but there are hopes that a third party, such as a community group or organisation, will eventually take over.
Plans had been put in place in 2022 for a community facility and nursery, but they fell through when the nursery pulled out.