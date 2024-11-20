Horsham District Council criticised for not live-streaming Local Plan hearings
The Local Plan 2023-2040 was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for examination on July 26.
The Secretary of State appointed Inspector Luke Fleming to carry out that examination, with a series of hearings due to be held in December and January.
Rather than live-streaming them – as has been done by other authorities such as Chichester and Mid Sussex – the council has chosen to record them, with the intention of uploading the recordings within 24 hours.
Paul Kornycky, of Rudgwick, said: “The clear decision by [the council] to not live-stream the Local Plan hearings, coupled with the request for ‘observers to attend only if essential’ is a double-whammy against local democracy.
“Chichester and Mid Sussex have managed to provide a live-stream, why can’t Horsham?”
When asked why the hearings would not be live-streamed, a council spokesman simply said that the sessions would be recorded via Zoom.
They added: “The council will then post the recordings on its YouTube channel within 24 hours of the daily hearing sessions ending.”
The hearings are scheduled to take place at the council offices, at Parkside, in Chart Way.
They will run over four weeks, from Tuesday December 10 to Thursday December 12; Tuesday December 17 to Thursday December 19, Tuesday January 14 to Thursday January 16, and Tuesday January 21 to Wednesday January 22.
A consultation into modifications called for by the inspector will be held in February/March, before a final report is received in June.
It is hoped that the Local Plan will be adopted in September 2025.
Log on to the council’s website for more information.
