Horsham District Council invites residents to get active, social and winter-ready at free events

Horsham District Council is inviting residents to get active, social and winter-ready at two free Winter Warm Up events this October.

Everyone’s welcome – but if you’re over 50, these free events are especially for you.

The events will take place from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 21 at The Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath and Thursday, October 23 at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Storrington.

There will be free entry and parking, and free transport options are also available.

Packed with taster sessions, from archery and aerobics to singing, short mat bowls and craft workshops, these events are designed especially for people who want to try something new, get involved in community activities, boost their wellbeing ahead of the winter months and meet others.

Visitors can also benefit from MOT health and wellbeing checks, flu and Covid jabs (eligibility applies), energy-saving advice from Green Doctors, and can browse a marketplace of local community stalls.

A free hot soup lunch, roll and cake will be served to all participants.

Councillor Sam Raby, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities said: “I’m delighted we’re able to bring together so many professional community organisations to support our residents at these events.

“Winter can be a difficult time for some people, but there are lots of organisations out there who can offer help and support, and these events are a brilliant way to stay healthier, safer and more connected.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for winter, discover new activities, and enjoy a friendly day out.”

Find out more, including the full programme and transport options, at www.horsham.gov.uk/community/Winter-Warm-Ups.