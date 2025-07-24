Horsham District Council plans to file complaint with the government over draft Local Plan

Horsham District Council plans to file a complaint with the government about the way its draft Local Plan was rejected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December 2024, the examination of the Plan for 2023-2040 was halted by Inspector Luke Fleming, who then wrote to the council in March recommending that it be withdrawn.

During a scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday (July 23), officers stressed that the authority did not agree with the Inspector’s findings, though it did intend to withdraw the Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether a complaint would be lodged, Barbara Childs, the council’s director of place, said: “We have submitted a Freedom of Information request to get as much background information as we can in terms of the decision-making process. Based on our analysis of that, that will influence the content of the complaint letter.”

Horsham Local Plan

The committee made a number of recommendations to a meeting of the cabinet which will be held on August 6. They included the formal withdrawal of the Local Plan; endorsing the Shaping Development in Horsham District planning advice note as a non-statutory planning guidance document; and agreeing to prepare a revised Local Plan.

Preparing a new Plan is no quick matter – it could take up to 30 months and would include at least two periods of consultation.

The council’s Head of Strategic Planning said the authority would have to carry out another call for sites to be developed, simply because new sites may become available and they had to show that no stone had been left unturned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Planning Policy Team Leader said the council could have gone to court and asked for a judicial review of the Inspector’s findings. But they would have had to pay thousands of pounds to get his full and final report – and then there would be substantial legal and court fees to pay.

Horsham District Council

On top of that, it would take at least 12-18 months to complete the review and, even if the council did win and the examination was continued, so much of its evidence would be out of date that it would likely be found to be unsound again.

He said that withdrawing the Plan was the most ‘pragmatic and constructive’ approach to take and avoided wasting public money.

Claire Vickers (Con, Southwater North) said: “Clearly we’re in a very difficult position – this is probably the least bad option that we need to take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she pointed out that, when it came to housing numbers, the new Plan would have to include almost twice the number of homes the original Plan hoped to provide. This is largely due to changes in the method used to calculate an area’s needs, which has led to a significant increase in numbers.

In the meantime, the council only has a one-year supply of housing land – rather than the required five years – leaving the district open to even more speculative development.

The government is expected to publish new regulations in the autumn for the production of Local Plans. This will include removing the Duty to Co-operate – the area in which the Inspector said the council had failed – and replacing it with an ‘alignment’ test.

Nothing is yet known about what exactly that will involve but it prompted the committee to table another recommendation – that the council write to the Planning Inspectorate to ask for Horsham’s case to be reviewed given the removal of the Duty to Co-operate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Boffey, leader of the council, shared his frustration about the amount of time being taken to bring in the new regulations.

While optimistic that the council would have a new Plan in place before being a absorbed into a unitary authority in 2028, he added: “It’s extremely challenging to do but we would give it our best shot. However, this is not aided by the delays to the new regulations coming out.

“It is galling to say the least that the government is strongly urging authorities like ours to get on with making a new Local Plan, and yet seems unable to provide us with the regulatory framework with which to do it.”