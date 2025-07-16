Horsham District Council prepares to withdraw draft Local Plan

Horsham District Council is preparing to withdraw its draft Local Plan and start work on a revised version.

The council was astonished in April when government inspector Luke Fleming declared the Plan to be ‘not legally compliant’ and recommended it focus on ‘rapidly preparing’ a new one.

A report into the next steps will be put to a scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday (July 23) before going to the cabinet for approval on August 6.

A council spokesman said: “We really want to make it clear that we’re withdrawing the Plan on our own terms. It isn’t because we accept the decision of the Inspector, it’s because we don’t want to trap Horsham district in any further delay or uncertainty.

“We had a strong Plan. It was really well prepared, it had been really well put together by officers and we’re disappointed that we’re in this position.”

In a letter informing the council of his decision, Mr Fleming said the authority had failed in its Duty to Cooperate – a legal requirement that says planning authorities must ‘engage constructively’ with their neighbours on planning issues that cross administrative boundaries.

This includes taking on some of the homes that areas such as Crawley do not have the space to build – something Horsham has been doing for years.

The spokesman said the council would take the notes and advice from the inspector and ‘work really hard to make sure that this second Plan can’t be knocked back again’.

There will be no need to start the revised Plan from scratch but time will have to be spent looking at areas which have already changed, such as water neutrality and the parts of the National Planning Policy Framework.

And, while the spokesman said the next Plan would be ‘clearer, stronger and harder to dispute’, there’s no guarantee it won’t be rejected again.

The spokesman said: “We don’t have a crystal ball, we can’t offer any guarantees. We’re going to do everything we can to take our good Plan – a Plan we believe was solid in the first place – use the lessons that we’ve learned from the feedback from the inspector and really try and make a Plan that cannot be knocked back the second time round.”