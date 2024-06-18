Horsham District Council receives permission to introduce parking controls at flats

Burstow Court, Horsham. Image: GoogleMaps

Horsham District Council has received permission to introduce parking controls at a block of flats.

The district council applied to West Sussex County Council to be allowed to bring in permit-only parking for residents at Burstow Court, in Bishopric, as visitors to the town have been taking up the spaces.

The flats, which are owned by the district council, have ‘residents parking only’ signs outside but they are often ignored.

A statement submitted to the county council said: “The consequences of such unauthorised use is that parking spaces are not available for residents and their visitors.

“Some residents are reliant upon carers visiting throughout the day, so the availability of parking is important to their healthcare needs.

“Incorporating Burstow Court into the parking order will allow Horsham District Council’s civil enforcement officers to take appropriate action to ensure only authorised parking takes place.”

Joy Dennis, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport has instructed Tony Kershaw, director of law & assurance to give formal consent.

With consent given, the district council can start a consultation to include the Burstow Court car park in its off-street parking places Traffic Order.

Free permits will be issued based on the number of parking spaces allocatedto each flat.