Horsham District Council reveals preferred choice for Local Government Reorganisation

Horsham District Council’s preferred choice for Local Government Reorganisation will be two unitary authorities for West Sussex.

It’s a preference that has been shared by every district and borough council in the county – but the county council voted for a single unitary covering the whole county.

Horsham’s decision was made on Wednesday (September 24) by members of the cabinet following a debate involving the full council.

The preference and a business case will be sent to the government by the end of the week and then it will be a waiting game until the final decision is confirmed, likely in the Spring of 2026.

Martin Boffey, leader of Horsham District Council. Image: Horsham District Council

Should the government choose to go with Horsham’s preference, the county will be split, with Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex in one unitary, and Chichester, Worthing, Adur and Arun in the other.

Martin Boffey, leader of the council, said the chosen option ‘gives the best opportunity for economic growth for our district and the benefits economic growth gives to our communities’.

He added: “Smaller councils, I believe, allow more local focus on housing, social care, preventative actions, leisure and community support services.”

Not that the two councils would be small – one would cover 428,000 people and the other 473,000 – bigger than any London borough.

Option B2. Image: West Sussex County Council

Mr Boffey also pointed out that having two unitary councils would mean West Sussex would have four seats on the board of the new mayoral strategic authority for Sussex. Under a one unitary system, it would only have two.

Conservative leader Roger Noel shared the opinion of his group that no particular option was the right one and questioned whether the government had already made its decision on what to choose.

As such, he said that they would not be tabling a recommendation but would ‘sit back and watch to see what happens’.

One of the main differences, whatever the government decides, will be the number of councillors representing the people of West Sussex. There are currently 358 across the county. This will drop to 96 under a one-council system or 140 under a two-council system. This will mean a higher workload for those elected, on top of whatever their ‘day job’ may be.

Tony Hogben (Ind, Colgate & Rusper) said that a backbench councillor typically worked 20-25 hours per week. He warned that, without a ‘realistic and fair’ level of allowance, many people who want to serve as councillors may not stand.

The issue of finances has long been a concern for councils all across the country with many budgets millions of pounds in deficit.

Figures in the business case said that forming a single authority would deliver ongoing annual net benefits of £48.8m, while the two unitary option would deliver £18.8m. And councils are expected to fund the £60m-£65m cost of transitioning to the new system out of their own pockets.

The government is expected to launched a consultation into the options in November.