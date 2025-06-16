Horsham District Council to decide if West Sussex village site would be suitable for nine new homes

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Horsham District Council has been asked to decide if a site in Small Dole would be suitable for up to nine new homes.

A planning application has been submitted asking for permission in principle to demolish a bungalow called Delta, in Shoreham Road – along with a variety of outbuildings – and replace it with a development of two, three, and four-bedroom bungalows.

Permission in principle has two stages – the first sees the council decide whether the site is suitable for such a development, while the second sees the detailed proposals assessed.

A statement submitted with the application said that the site was big enough for between five and nine homes, which would ‘make a positive contribution’ to the council’s housing needs.

The proposed layout of nine homes in Shoreham Road, Small Dole. Image: Manorwood

Should planning permission eventually be granted, three trees will be removed and another 21 planted throughout the site.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/0849.

