Horsham District Council to decide if West Sussex village site would be suitable for nine new homes
A planning application has been submitted asking for permission in principle to demolish a bungalow called Delta, in Shoreham Road – along with a variety of outbuildings – and replace it with a development of two, three, and four-bedroom bungalows.
Permission in principle has two stages – the first sees the council decide whether the site is suitable for such a development, while the second sees the detailed proposals assessed.
A statement submitted with the application said that the site was big enough for between five and nine homes, which would ‘make a positive contribution’ to the council’s housing needs.
Should planning permission eventually be granted, three trees will be removed and another 21 planted throughout the site.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/0849.