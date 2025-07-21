Horsham District Council to encourage GPs to take part in Prostate Cancer UK’s Transform Trial

Horsham District Council plans to encourage GPs to take part in Prostate Cancer UK’s Transform Trial to highlight the importance of early detection.

During a meeting of the full council, a motion was tabled by Dennis Livingstone (Lib Dem, Nuthurst & Lower Beeding) which also called for annual prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests for men over 50 and the removal of barriers for those asking for a test, even if they have no symptoms.

Mr Livingstone was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020, having previously been told he could not have a PSA test as he had no symptoms.

He said: “Not being diagnosed at an early stage for this cancer can be too late for effective treatment. There is currently no yearly screening programme – as there is for other cancers – and many organisations, including the charity Prostate Cancer UK, state that it’s very necessary.

“One-in-eight men will be diagnosed with this disease in their lifetime and a simple test could prevent them from receiving the diagnosis too late.”

David Skipp (Lib Dem, Forest) said it was ‘one of the sadnesses in our society’ that there had never been a screening programme for prostate cancer.

Dr Skipp said one issue had been that PSA tests were not 100% reliable and there were worries about raising men’s anxieties if they received a false positive. The new tests coming out are much more accurate.

He said it was rare for men under 40 to contract the disease. One in every 468 men aged 49 and under either has it or will develop it; that increases to 1 in 26 between ages 50 and 64, and 1 in 9 between 65 to 84.

Dr Skipp added: “If that doesn’t indicate that we should be screening, I don’t know what does.”

Chairman Tony Bevis agreed to write to local GP practices encouraging them to take part in the Transform Trial, especially as men taking part in the trial have to be nominated by their GPs.

Screening is not routinely offered on the NHS, so Mr Bevis will write to Secretary of State for Health Wes Streeting asking for this policy to be changed. He will also write to the Sussex Integrated Care Board.

To find out more about prostate cancer, log on to Prostate Cancer UK.