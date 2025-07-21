Horsham District Council to spend £1.73m on seven new bin lorries and £50,000 on bin lifts

Horsham District Council is to spend £1.73m on seven new bin lorries and £50,000 on bin lifts.

The spend was agreed during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (July 16),

Jay Mercer, cabinet member for environmental health, recycling & waste, said that seven of the 26-tonne refuse collection vehicles in the council’s 25-strong fleet – most of which were bought in 2017 – were ‘desperately in need of replacement’. Another two needed their bin lifts replacing.

Mr Mercer said: “We run the service with very few complaints. We have minimal missed bins and very high recycling figures in comparison with other local authorities.

“We’re experiencing daily breakdowns, which puts real pressure on the workshop to keep all vehicles legal and road-worthy.

“And it also puts pressure on our operations department as they have to organise for other crews to go and help those who have broken down. This impacts on morale at the depot.”

The council’s fleet collects from 67,000 properties across the district, making 4.25million bin lifts per year.

Mr Mercer said: “Everybody is working hard to ensure people’s bins are collected on time – and it is rare when they aren’t. However, this is proving to be more and more difficult with these constant breakdowns.”

The money will be taken from the capital expenditure budget and will be spent in 2026/27.

The new vehicles will run on HVO – hydro-treated vegetable oil – a biofuel which emits far less carbon when compared to diesel.

Mr Mercer said that electric vehicles were always considered when the council had to buy new, but there were a number of issues.

To replace the seven bin lorries with electric would cost £4.8million. And their shorter range would mean the council had to re-consider all the collection routes.

On top of that, a report said there were no electric bin lorries on the market that could keep up with Horsham’s demands in terms of the daily mileage and the hilly terrain.